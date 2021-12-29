EDRCoin (EDRC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EDRCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. EDRCoin has a market cap of $23,550.84 and approximately $21.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded down 18.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 47.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000011 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EDRCoin is www.edrcoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “EDRcoin – is the currency, aimed not only to enrichment, but also for saving the Earth resources. It means that part of income system will be used to help recovery worldwide forests, and in addition, for the development of new solar power plants. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDRCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDRCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

