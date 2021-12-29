EDUCare Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EDUCare has a market capitalization of $496,480.57 and approximately $422,863.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded down 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00041261 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006871 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

EDUCare Coin Trading

