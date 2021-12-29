Electrify.Asia Price Down 9.9% Over Last Week (ELEC)

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $711,316.97 and approximately $2,504.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005339 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.42 or 0.00042909 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00007055 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

ELEC is a coin. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.