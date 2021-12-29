Elementeum (ELET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $47,168.58

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded down 30.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. One Elementeum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Elementeum has traded 29.3% lower against the dollar. Elementeum has a total market cap of $47,168.58 and $3,586.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00057227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,633.52 or 0.07787355 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,655.89 or 0.99992860 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00073115 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00008309 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00051264 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,223,113 coins. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com . Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @etherlegends and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementeum using one of the exchanges listed above.

