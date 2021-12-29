Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $47.08

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and traded as low as $46.10. Emera shares last traded at $46.19, with a volume of 1,514 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMRAF. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.83.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

