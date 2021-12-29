Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) traded down 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 29,400 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.22.

Emergent Capital Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

