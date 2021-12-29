Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.89.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities set a C$57.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up C$0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$48.96. 1,790,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,472,621. The firm has a market capitalization of C$99.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$50.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$50.00. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$40.63 and a 12 month high of C$54.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total transaction of C$253,736.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares in the company, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders sold 11,828 shares of company stock worth $567,691 over the last ninety days.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.