Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,195 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 126,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,581 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $66.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. Encompass Health Co. has a 12 month low of $56.31 and a 12 month high of $89.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.16.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.87% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

