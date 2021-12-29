Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.57

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$29.57 and traded as low as C$27.25. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 70,449 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$264.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$30.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.57.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$871.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$660.49 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

