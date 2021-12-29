Energo (TSL) 1-Day Volume Hits $615.00

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. Energo has a market capitalization of $195,284.61 and approximately $615.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Energo has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Energo alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005363 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00042568 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006999 BTC.

Energo Coin Profile

Energo (TSL) is a coin. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 coins. The official website for Energo is www.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Buying and Selling Energo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.