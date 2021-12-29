Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.98 and traded as high as $4.10. Energy Focus shares last traded at $3.82, with a volume of 421,193 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Focus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 2.33.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 46.31% and a negative return on equity of 117.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFOI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Focus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,965 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 9,479 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Energy Focus by 25.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 80,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. 5.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of energy-efficient lighting systems. It operates through the marketing and sale of commercial, industrial, and military maritime lighting products and research and development services. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Solon, OH.

