Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price shot up 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43. 38,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,260,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 1,815.46% and a negative return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $0.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.53 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 309.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

