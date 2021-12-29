EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,329 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnerSys in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in EnerSys by 9,763.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in EnerSys by 8.2% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

ENS stock opened at $78.53 on Wednesday. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.39.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

