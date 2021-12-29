Enjin Coin (ENJ) Price Up 5% Over Last Week

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 5% against the dollar. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $316.91 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin coin can currently be bought for about $2.75 or 0.00005767 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enjin Coin alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00043055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Enjin Coin Coin Profile

ENJ is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 846,734,705 coins. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin® is introducing Enjin Coin (“ENJ”), a cryptocurrency (ERC-20 Token) and smart contract platform that gives game developers, content creators and gaming communities the required crypto-backed value and tools for implementing and managing virtual goods. “

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Enjin Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enjin Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.