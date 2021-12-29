EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.90

EnQuest PLC (LON:ENQ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 21.90 ($0.29) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.24). EnQuest shares last traded at GBX 18.46 ($0.25), with a volume of 494,505 shares trading hands.

ENQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of EnQuest from GBX 26 ($0.35) to GBX 35 ($0.47) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 39 ($0.52) price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £352.67 million and a P/E ratio of -1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,410.93, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

In other news, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 149,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of £26,856.54 ($36,102.35). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,197,411 shares of company stock worth $41,601,606.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

