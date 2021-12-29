Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.18. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings of $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.72 to $4.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of EFSC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. 4,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,771. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $33.28 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.41%.

In related news, CFO S Turner Keene bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Hui sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $190,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the second quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter worth $210,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

