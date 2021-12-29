EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPAM shares. VTB Capital upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $607.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $645.11.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $682.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.43. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $328.90 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $654.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $605.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.20. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $988.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 4,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.89, for a total transaction of $3,386,451.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,261 shares of company stock valued at $57,627,705. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

