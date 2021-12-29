Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the bank on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Equity Bancshares has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Equity Bancshares to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Shares of EQBK opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.69. The firm has a market cap of $580.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $46.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equity Bancshares will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Equity Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 9,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $331,470.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Harbert sold 989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $33,131.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,118 shares of company stock valued at $643,348 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 20,006 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 34,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Equity Bancshares by 74.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and businesses. The firm also offers commercial and personal banking services such as savings, treasury management and loans. The company was founded by Brad S. Elliott in November 2002 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

