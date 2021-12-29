Eroscoin (ERO) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Eroscoin (CURRENCY:ERO) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Eroscoin has a market capitalization of $88,298.54 and approximately $4,194.00 worth of Eroscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Eroscoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Eroscoin has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00042744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Eroscoin Coin Profile

ERO is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. Eroscoin’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 186,744,000 coins. Eroscoin’s official message board is blog.eroscoin.org . The Reddit community for Eroscoin is /r/EROSCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Eroscoin’s official Twitter account is @ErosCoinNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . Eroscoin’s official website is eroscoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Eroscoin is an ERC20 token that is used as a payment currency. “

Eroscoin Coin Trading

