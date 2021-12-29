Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Get Erste Group Bank alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EBKDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($54.55) to €51.00 ($57.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised Erste Group Bank to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €40.00 ($45.45) to €41.00 ($46.59) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($51.14) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Erste Group Bank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €49.00 ($55.68) to €50.00 ($56.82) in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Erste Group Bank stock opened at $23.34 on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $24.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 17.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Erste Group Bank will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Erste Group Bank (EBKDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Erste Group Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erste Group Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.