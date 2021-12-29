ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

Shares of HACK stock opened at $61.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.77. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.