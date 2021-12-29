Ether Zero Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,881.00 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 29th. Ether Zero has a total market capitalization of $178,539.34 and approximately $3,881.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ether Zero alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,728.06 or 0.07891416 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00073192 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ether Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ether Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.