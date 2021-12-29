Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,635 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $18,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at $1,681,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 14.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,838,000 after purchasing an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Etsy by 23.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the second quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,605,000 after acquiring an additional 85,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.52.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The firm had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Simeone sold 57,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.73, for a total transaction of $14,847,465.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 319,520 shares of company stock valued at $78,071,940 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

