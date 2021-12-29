Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Holdings Lifted by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 226.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the period. Etsy makes up 1.3% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 1.73% of Etsy worth $455,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,172,000 after buying an additional 97,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 514,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,892,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.3% in the second quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ETSY shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.52.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $5,637,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 319,520 shares of company stock valued at $78,071,940 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $223.36 on Wednesday. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $153.80 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.56, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.45.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 77.17%. The company had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

