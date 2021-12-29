Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will post sales of $114.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronav’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.80 million and the highest is $136.22 million. Euronav posted sales of $111.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $352.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.05 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on EURN. ING Group raised shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

EURN stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.16. Euronav has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Euronav by 67.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $103,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

