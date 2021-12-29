Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ EVLO opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $19.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 7.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,310,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,309,000 after purchasing an additional 215,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,843,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 213,768 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after purchasing an additional 123,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 22.2% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,744,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.