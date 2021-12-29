EverRise Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (RISE)

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. One EverRise coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, EverRise has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. EverRise has a total market cap of $55.16 million and approximately $1.96 million worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Muse (MUSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00047609 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TECHNOLOGY INNOVATION PROJECT (TIP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001104 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001771 BTC.

EverRise [old] (RISE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverRise Profile

EverRise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

