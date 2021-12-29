Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.92

Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOK) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.60. Evoke Pharma shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 316,693 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Evoke Pharma had a negative net margin of 713.67% and a negative return on equity of 238.23%. The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Evoke Pharma by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 175,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 22.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,760 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the period. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the second quarter worth $65,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Evoke Pharma by 18.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Evoke Pharma during the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

