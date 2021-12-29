Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,347 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,183 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,347 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 129.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,791,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $615,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,990 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,271 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $535,856,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,175,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $407,847,000 after acquiring an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,104,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.9% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 970,419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $336,794,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $408.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.26. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $292.79 and a 52-week high of $413.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 77.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $332.70.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

