Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.74 Million Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $7,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its position in Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 3.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.75. The company had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a PE ratio of 66.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $207.35 and a twelve month high of $249.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.27.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $226.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.70.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

