Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,124 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,852 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,124 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $12,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $441.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $273.21 and a 52 week high of $442.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $416.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Securities upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $525.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

