Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,004 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,307 shares during the quarter. Oracle makes up approximately 0.7% of Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $16,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 129.6% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 620 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. DZ Bank raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Oracle from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

NYSE ORCL opened at $88.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.91. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.74 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $236.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead bought 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

