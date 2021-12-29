Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $10,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 89.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,024,000 after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lam Research by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lam Research by 6.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,689,000 after purchasing an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Lam Research by 416.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Lam Research by 10.7% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $701.17.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $722.51 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $641.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $617.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $465.50 and a 1-year high of $728.38.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $3,068,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock worth $22,125,803. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

