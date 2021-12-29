eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $324,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $316,890.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total value of $309,330.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $298,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $318,690.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total value of $302,940.00.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $466,875.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $453,250.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $459,125.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $631,250.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total value of $666,125.00.

eXp World stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.71. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.07 and a beta of 3.11. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.52 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in eXp World by 1,126.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the third quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 46.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in eXp World by 15.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eXp World by 6.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

