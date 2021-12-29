Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $325.70 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) will post sales of $325.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Expro Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $329.40 million and the lowest is $322.00 million. Expro Group reported sales of $96.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 238%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Expro Group will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Expro Group.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $114.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.00 million.

XPRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Expro Group stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.23. 5,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,057. Expro Group has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.87.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

