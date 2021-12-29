Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

TSE EXE traded up C$0.06 on Wednesday, reaching C$7.23. The stock had a trading volume of 334,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,042. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$5.80 and a 1 year high of C$8.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$647.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$310.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Extendicare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXE shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Extendicare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.32.

Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

