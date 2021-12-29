Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Holdings Increased by Barnett & Company Inc.

Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Federal Agricultural Mortgage makes up approximately 3.5% of Barnett & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Barnett & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,953 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $620,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of AGM stock opened at $123.75 on Wednesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $137.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $109.69. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.07). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

