Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/20/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $182.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 12/17/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 12/14/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/9/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 12/7/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 11/17/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $178.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
FIS stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.
