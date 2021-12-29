Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE: FIS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/20/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $182.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/17/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $150.00 to $142.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $154.00 to $141.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $158.00 to $150.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $175.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Fidelity National Information Services had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $178.00 to $157.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

FIS stock opened at $109.29 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.78. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 421.63%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

