Financial Advocates Investment Management Decreases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 69,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.66.

