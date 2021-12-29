Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5,513.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,000.

Shares of VTEB opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.07.

