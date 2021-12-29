Financial Comparison: AgeX Therapeutics (AGE) vs. Its Competitors

AgeX Therapeutics (NYSE: AGE) is one of 911 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare AgeX Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

AgeX Therapeutics has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AgeX Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

12.7% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of AgeX Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgeX Therapeutics -1,441.00% N/A -294.27% AgeX Therapeutics Competitors -4,189.03% -129.55% -14.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AgeX Therapeutics and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AgeX Therapeutics $1.87 million -$10.86 million -2.32 AgeX Therapeutics Competitors $1.69 billion $121.15 million 0.39

AgeX Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than AgeX Therapeutics. AgeX Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for AgeX Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgeX Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A AgeX Therapeutics Competitors 5271 19457 41858 799 2.57

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 80.99%. Given AgeX Therapeutics’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AgeX Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

AgeX Therapeutics competitors beat AgeX Therapeutics on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About AgeX Therapeutics

AgeX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics targeting human aging and degenerative diseases. Its technology platforms include PureStem, UniverCyte, iTR, and HyStem. The company was founded by Michael D. West in 2017 and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

