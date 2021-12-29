First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE FR opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 51.46%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.