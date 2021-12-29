First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 90.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.7%.
NYSE FR opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $65.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on FR. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.63.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
