First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Midwest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.40. First Midwest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Midwest Bancorp.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Midwest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 447.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,646 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 321,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 20,545 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMBI traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 3,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Midwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

