First Personal Financial Services Acquires 6,758 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $5,671,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,262 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 12.6% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $586,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 26.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,593,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,196,000 after purchasing an additional 334,201 shares during the period. 71.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB opened at $139.79 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $143.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.84 and a 200-day moving average of $134.80.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 289.87%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 77.55%.

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.21.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

