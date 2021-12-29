First Personal Financial Services Boosts Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,749,000. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $283,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 299,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,397,000 after purchasing an additional 56,335 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $128.58 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

