First Personal Financial Services Has $5.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $5,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 28,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 94,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 103,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $198.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $198.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.11.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

