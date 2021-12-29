First Personal Financial Services Raises Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,342 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.9% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,545,995 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,179,292,000 after buying an additional 387,898 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,802,150 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,655,028,000 after buying an additional 753,946 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.71.

Starbucks stock opened at $115.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.