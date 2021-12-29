First Personal Financial Services Sells 85 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $304.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.52.

Shares of LH opened at $307.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.03. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.46 and a 1-year high of $313.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $1.90. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

