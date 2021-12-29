First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc. is based in BRADENTON, Fla. “

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FWRG. Cowen started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a market perform rating and a $21.50 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.30.

FWRG opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $157.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is a daytime dining restaurant concept serving made-to-order breakfast, brunch and lunch using fresh ingredients. It offers pancakes, omelets, sandwiches and salads, alongside specialty items like the Quinoa Power Bowl(R), Avocado Toast and the Chickichanga. First Watch Restaurant Group Inc is based in BRADENTON, Fla.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Watch Restaurant Group (FWRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.