FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.40

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FGROY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.23.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

